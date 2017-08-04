Home Featured Top Slider Warner Bros. digital studio Stage 13 is making shows for emerging platforms

Photo via Spangler84 on Pixabay under the Creative Commons License

Digiday reports: “Two years ago, Warner Bros. created Stage 13, a digital studio focused on making short-form shows for emerging platforms. In June, Stage 13 premiered its first digital series, ‘Snatchers,’ on Verizon’s Go90 streaming platform. As is the case with any digital unit owned by a major media company, Stage 13 is described as a startup — its Los Angeles headquarters aren’t even on the Warner Bros. lot.  The studio has more than a dozen employees with backgrounds in independent film, cable TV, music and digital entertainment.”

