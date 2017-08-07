Variety reports: “Apple is on Insta now: The Cupertino-based computer maker officially unveiled its Instagram account Monday, uploading a series of slideshows that celebrate the iPhone’s camera. The photos, which are part of Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign, have been sourced from other Instagram users. The company recorded interviews with these photographers, and is including snippets of their statements in short video clips as well.”
Apple Starts Its Own Instagram Account to Tout iPhone Camera