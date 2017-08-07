DirecTV Now strikes deal with CBS for more streaming programming

The Verge reports: “AT&T’s DirecTV Now has struck a deal with CBS, filling out its initial streaming TV package with more CBS offerings. Channels like Showtime, the CW, and CBS Sports Network will be available in the coming weeks on the service that launched late last year. Local CBS stations will also be available — but as usual, that’s only true in some cities. Showtime will be available for an additional $8 per month, while the CW and regular CBS content will be completely available for no additional cost.”

