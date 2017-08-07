FX to Introduce Ad-Free Service for Comcast Subscribers

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “FX is going commercial free — at least for Comcast subscribers. The cable network is prepping the Sept. 5 launch of a new streaming service, FX+, that will offer ad-free viewing of current FX and FXX shows as well as on-demand viewing of a library of programming. The service will be available as a $6-per-month add-on for people who already subscribe to FX through Comcast’s Xfinity television packages. FX Networks scored 55 Emmy nominations this year for shows including Feud: Bette and Joan, Fargo and Atlanta. ”

