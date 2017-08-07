Netflix acquires comic book publisher Millarworld, run by self-styled ‘modern-day Stan Lee’

Venture Beat reports: “U.S. video streaming company Netflix Inc said on Monday it bought comic book publisher Millarworld, home to titles such as ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘Kingsman,’ in its first ever acquisition. Millarworld, run by Scottish writer Mark Millar with his wife Lucy, will give Netflix a host of character franchises with which to develop films, TV series and children’s shows. The deal comes as Netflix spends billions of dollars on content to win new subscribers in a quest to become the world’s top movie and TV streaming service.”

