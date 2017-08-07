Pandora Sells ‘Radio Loophole’

Hypebot reports: “In another sign that the adults may finally be in charge at Pandora, the company sold South Dakota radio station KXMZ for a reported $300,000 (after purchasing the station in 2015 for $600,000). Why did Pandora buy KXMZ (or as it came to be known, “Radio Loophole”?) At the time, which was during Pandora’s bad old days of what Billboard called ‘World War P’, Pandora was suing songwriters to lower royalty rates for their one product–music.”

