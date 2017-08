Deadline reports: “Just months after its 2013 launch, Paramount Television in May 2014 inked a first-look deal with True Detective producer Anonymous Content in one of the company’s first major programming partnership as it was ramping up operations. The three-year alliance has been very successful, yielding four series currently on the air and a slew of others in the pipeline. Now the two companies have extended their deal through the end of 2019. ”

