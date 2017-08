Deadline Hollywood reports: “Netflix, which has been signing A-list comedians to its roster, is bringing late-night icon David Letterman back from retirement. The Internet network has picked up a six-episode series starring the former Late Show and Late Night host. Each hourlong episode will feature Letterman conducting a longform conversation with a single guest and in-the-field segments, in which he will explore topics on his own. The yet-untitled series is set to premiere in 2018.”

Read more