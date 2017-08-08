Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo Invests in TYT Network as Part of $20 Million Round

Variety reports: “WndrCo, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile-entertainment holding company, has made one of its first investments: It’s taken a stake in TYT Network, one of the top online-video political news networks. TYT Network, whose flagship show is The Young Turks, closed $20 million in funding led by growth equity firm 3L Capital with participation from Greycroft, e.ventures and WndrCo. L.A.-based TYT Network operates 30 owned-and-operated channels and shows including The Young Turks, What the Flick?!, ThinkTank, TYT Sports, TYT Interviews, TYT Politics, Pop Trigger, and Nerd Alert.”

