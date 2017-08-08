Vainglory mobile MOBA maker, Super Evil Megacorp, raises $19 million

Venture Beat reports: “Super Evil Megacorp, a pioneer of hardcore competitive gaming on mobile, is announcing it has raised $19 million from existing investors. The company has raised $63 million to date. But it’s got potential as mobile is becoming the biggest gaming market at $46 billion, and esports is expected to crest $1.5 billion by 2020. The company has also been investing heavily in its community, staging tournaments that continue to draw competitive gamers.”
