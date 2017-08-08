Viacom Targeted by Mom Suing Disney Over Kids Apps

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Days after filing a proposed class action against Disney over its Princess Palace Pets app, a San Francisco mom is now suing Viacom for allegedly tracking her child’s personal information through a free app. The suit, which is nearly identical to the one filed against Disney on Thursday by the same attorneys, claims Viacom uses surreptitious software development kits embedded in the game to collect personally identifiable information in order to target advertising to kids in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.”

