WMG Reports Strong Q3 Driven By Streaming Revenue

Hypebot reports: “Warner Music Group reported strong quarterly earnings on Tuesday morning, driven by an impressive jump in revenue from streaming. Overall, WMG revenue grew 13.1% last quarter, with growth in digital, licensing, artist services and music publishing offsetting declines in physical sales and music publishing mechanical revenue. Revenue grew in all major regions led by top sellers Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Gorillaz, Clean Bandit and TWICE.”

