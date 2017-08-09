Kongregate announces $10 million console and PC game publishing fund

VentureBeat reports: “Kongregate, an indie game publisher that GameStop recently sold to MTG, is doubling-down on PC and console games from indie developers by setting up a $10 million publishing fund.While Kongregate has focused on web and mobile games in the past, it has shifted more emphasis into PC games lately, and this new fund will expand its “cross-platform publishing” business. This fund will focus on both paid and free-to-play titles. It’s part of the company’s plan to nurture a wider group of indie game developers, who have more options than ever for success in a $104 billion industry.”

