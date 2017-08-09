BAMTech valued at $3.75 billion following Disney deal

Tech Crunch reports: “BAMTech, the company that powers streaming for MLB, HBO, NHL, WWE, and now, Disney’s and ESPN’s upcoming streaming services, is valued at $3.75 billion following Disney’s new investment. This afternoon, Disney announced it would acquire an additional 42 percent stake in the streaming infrastructure provider for $1.58 billion. The company last year had invested $1 billion in BAMTech, giving it a minority stake (33%). Disney now owns 75 percent of the company that will power its shift into streaming.”

