Call of Duty World League finals start this week with $1.5 million at stake

Venture Beat reports: “The Call of Duty World League will come to a head this week with a finale tournament in Orlando, Florida, where a prize pool of $1.5 million is at stake. Thirty-two teams will compete in the finale of the second CWL season to see who is the best at the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Activision’s flagship military shooter. The season kicked off in December, and the finale places at the Amway Center from August 9 to August 13. Throughout the whole season, the CWL will give away a total of $4 million in prizes, the largest amount to date.”

Read more