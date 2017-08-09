Fox-Sky Deal Faces More Delays As UK Government Seeks Further Advice From Ofcom

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to buy the long-coveted remainder of pay-TV giant Sky has hit another bump in the road as the UK government has asked media regulator Ofcom to probe further into the mogul’s company after receiving ‘new evidence and comments.’ CMA reviews can take up to six months to complete, meaning if the deal is subjected to a full competition probe, Murdoch’s long-awaited takeover would not happen until 2018. Fox will of course want a swifter decision on the deal as it’s on the hook to pay a £170M ($219M) dividend to shareholders if the deal doesn’t complete by the end of the year. If the deal never makes, Fox will have to pay Sky £200M ($258M).”

