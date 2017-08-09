Home Featured Top Slider Marvel and Star Wars standalone streaming services are still being considered, says...

Marvel and Star Wars standalone streaming services are still being considered, says Disney

Photo via ralpoonvast on Pixabay under the Creative Commons License

Tech Crunch reports: “If you’re wondering why Marvel movies and Star Wars weren’t mentioned as being among the titles included in Disney’s upcoming streaming service, announced yesterday, that’s because they might be getting their own branded services instead. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the company is still considering how it wants to bring Marvel and LucasFilm titles to consumers. There’s been talk of launching proprietary Marvel and Star Wars services, he said on Disney’s earnings call on Tuesday.”

