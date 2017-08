The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The Coen Brothers are headed to Netflix. The streaming giant has picked up the pair’s Western anthology series The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Produced by Annapurna Television, the project will be written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and will debut in 2018. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will serve as executive producers, along with longtime Coen Brothers collaborator Robert Graf and the Coens themselves.”

