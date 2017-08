Variety reports: “Samsung and Live Nation will broadcast Coldplay’s ‘A Head Full of Dreams Tour’ live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 17, starting at 9:30 pm ET. Fans using Samsung Gear VR in more than 50 countries will need a Gear VR headset with a compatible Samsung smartphone, and navigate to the Samsung VR service. A concert replay will also be available on Samsung VR for a limited time.”

