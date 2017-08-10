Blizzard’s Overwatch League continues to expand with new teams in London and LA

The Verge reports: “Blizzard’s ambitious Overwatch League keeps getting bigger. Today the developer announced that two new franchises will join the pro e-sports circuit, representing London and Los Angeles. The London franchise is the first announced team in Europe, and will be owned and operated by successful e-sports group Cloud9. The new LA team, meanwhile, will be helmed by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, a company that owns stakes in a number of pro sports teams, including Arsenal, the LA Rams, and the Denver Nuggets.”

Read more