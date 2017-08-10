BuzzFeed News’ Twitter Live Daily Morning Show to Debut in September

Variety reports: “Here comes a social-media-fueled version of ‘Good Morning America’ for millennials: BuzzFeed News will bow its morning show — live-streamed daily on — on Sept. 25. The weekday show, ‘AM to DM,’ will run 8-9 a.m. ET on the Twitter account of @BuzzFeedNews. The program will be hosted by Saeed Jones, BuzzFeed News’ executive editor of culture (above left) and BuzzFeed Books editor Isaac Fitzgerald (above right). The show will be produced by Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, a veteran of Fox Business Network, CNN and Huffington Post.”

