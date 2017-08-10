Discovery Leads $10 Million Investment in VR Startup Here Be Dragons

Variety reports: “VR startup Here Be Dragons has raised a $10 million round of funding led by Discovery Communications, with ad agency founder David Droga and former Havas CEO David Jones shipping in some money as well. Discovery’s SVP of emerging platforms and partnerships Rebecca Howard joined the board of the startup as part of the funding. Here Be Dragons, which was formerly known as VRSE.works, has been producing VR experiences for clients like the New York Times, the United Nations and GE.”

