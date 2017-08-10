Esports event considered for Paris 2024 Olympics

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris could be the first to host an official esports event if the bid team is successful. Esports Insider reports that the team is rallying for the International Olympic Committee to consider adding professional gaming competitions to the programme. The site reports that the Paris 2024 team has been openly discussing this for some time, believing esports will help get more young people interested in the Olympics, although the IOC will make the final decision.”

