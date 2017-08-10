Live Nation Revenue Jumps 29%, Stock Soars

Hypebot reports: “Wall Street rewarded a strong report from Live Nation with an after hours bump on Wednesday. The stock [NYSE: LYV] opened Thursday at $40.25, up from a closing the night before at $37.50. According to new financial filings, Live Nation booked a revenue of 2.8 billion for the quarter, up by 29% over the same period last year. Operating income for the quarter was up substantially as well, with the company posting income of $113.4 million, and adjusted operating income of $221.4 million, up by 53% and 22% respectively when measured against 2016.”

