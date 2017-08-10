Plarium acquired in $500 million deal

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The Israeli developer Plarium has been acquired for $500 million by Aristocrat, an Australian casino company seeking to expand into the mobile games business. According to a report in the Australian Financial Review, the deal is equivalent to 10x Plarium’s annual earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-to-play mobile games, like Sparta: War of Empires and Vikings: War of Clans.”

