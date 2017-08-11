Esports firm acquires majority stake in Eden Games

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Millennial Esports has taken a majority stake in French development studio Eden Games. Pocket Gamer reports the firm spent €9m ($10.5m) on an 82.5% share in the Lyon-based developer, and will have the option to purchase the remaining shares for €2.15m in a year’s time. Eden Games is best known for developing the Test Drive Unlimited and V-Rally series, but has most recently been working on mobile racing title Gear.Club. It is currently working on a Nintendo Switch version.”

