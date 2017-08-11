Facebook Wins Big Free Speech Ruling in Fight With Country-Rap Artist

Billboard reports: “Facebook was in the right when it refused to take down a page called Families Against Mikel Knight. Knight, a country rap artist, says the page incited violence and generated death threats against him and his team after two people were killed and another was seriously injured when two separate independent contractors fell asleep at the wheel and crashed vans that they were driving across the country to promote his music and merchandise.”
