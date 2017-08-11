Venture Beat reports: “Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play pretty much crushed the old system where carriers sold games direct to mobile users. But GameMine has found a way to bring the carriers back into the picture using a game subscription service that can be billed directly to carriers. Los Angeles-based GameMine is announcing today it has distribution partnerships with five international mobile carriers in Spain, Italy, and Egypt.”
Home Featured Top Slider GameMine offers subscription games tied to direct carrier billing