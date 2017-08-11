Netflix in Talks With Disney on Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ Movies for 2019 and Beyond

Variety reports: “Netflix isn’t going to get Disney’s ‘Frozen 2,’ but it’s not yet frozen out of potentially getting streaming rights to Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars’ franchise and Marvel Entertainment movies. Netflix remains in ‘active discussions’ with Disney about a deal for Lucasfilm and Marvel titles after the companies’ current movie-output deal expires in 2019, chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in an interview with Reuters. On Tuesday, Disney said it plans to introduce its own direct-to-consumer Disney-branded subscription VOD service in 2019; it’s also looking to roll out an ESPN over-the-top streaming service in early 2018.”