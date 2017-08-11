Nintendo sued over alleged patent violation by Switch controllers

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “A peripherals manufacturer is suing Nintendo, alleging that the design of the new Switch console is too similar to one of its own devices. The product in question is the Wikipad, a cradle for Android tablets that features traditional games controls. Engadget reports that Gamevice deems the Nintendo Switch violates its patent for a device with a ‘flexible bridge section’ combined with detachable controllers.”

