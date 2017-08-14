Facebook Messenger now makes Spotify suggestions based on your conversations

The Verge reports: “Facebook Messenger’s intelligent assistant M now delivers Spotify suggestions when music is brought up in conversation. The prompts are triggered by a variety of phrases and specific words. For example, type ‘play some music’ or ‘listen to music’ in Messenger, and M will offer to ‘Find Music’ in Spotify. If a specific artist is named, then M asks those in the conversation if they want to listen to that artist in Spotify. Spotify’s integration with Facebook Messenger began in March, with an implementation that (clumsily) allowed people to choose songs and playlists and send them to others.”

Read more