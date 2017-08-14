Former footballer Edgar Davids wins lawsuit against Riot Games

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Riot Games has lost a lawsuit to Edgar Davids, a Dutch-born former footballer. The case centered around Striker Lucian, a skin that reimagines the character as a soccer player with sunglasses and a distinct hairstyle. Davids – who played for teams such as Barcelona, Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace during his career – argued that this take on the character was based on his own likeness.”

