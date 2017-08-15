Blizzard tries to rename Battle.net, fails, goes back to calling it Battle.net

Mashable reports: “Less than a year after mysteriously changing ‘Battle.net’ to the ‘Blizzard app’, Blizzard Entertainment has doubled back. The Blizzard app, formerly known as Battle.net, has been renamed as “Blizzard Battle.net,”combining the original name of Blizzard’s online service with Blizzard’s own name. Probably a good move considering Battle.net has been a staple of online gaming since the mid-’90s and established itself with that name for roughly 20 years.”

Read more