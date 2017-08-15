Facebook and Instagram get redesigns for readability

Tech Crunch reports: “Taking inspiration from line drawings, Reddit, and Messenger, Facebook is overhauling the design of the News Feed to make it more legible, clickable, and commentable. Specifically, Facebook now makes it much clearer where threads start and end in comments. Meanwhile, Instagram today got a little redesign itself with comment reels now being threaded so you can have sub-conversations in public. Both the Facebook and Instagram changes will roll out to all iOS and Android users over the next few weeks.”

Read more