Pandora’s new CEO faces uphill battle to turn company around

Venture Beat reports: “Pandora today appointed Roger Lynch, founder and CEO of Sling TV, as its new CEO and a member of its board. The news prompted Pandora shares to rise 2.85 percent in after-hours trading. Lynch will replace interim CEO Naveen Chopra, who will continue to serve as CFO. Pandora also named Michael Lynton, former CEO of Sony Entertainment, to its board. Lynton also serves as chairman of Snap’s board. In late June, founder and CEO Tim Westergren departed, along with the company’s president and chief marketing officer.”

