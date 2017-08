Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Chinese tech investment holdings giant Tencent is understood to be backing Bluehole Studio, publisher of the wildly popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. An investment in Bluehole would be a significant move on the eSports space for Tencent, which is already the parent company to League of Legends outfit Riot Games, and has Activision Blizzard in its shares portfolio. That game alone is expected to help boost Tencent’s quarterly revenue by about 50 percent.”

Read more