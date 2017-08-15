TuneIn Raises $50 Million For Online Audio Service

Hypebot reports: “Online radio station and audio aggregator TuneIn has raised $50 million to fund a growing portfolio of programming for a paid service to rival Sirius XM. Today’s new $50 million in funding values TuneIn at about $500 million, a source told Bloomberg. TuneIn will use the funding for more original programming including live music, podcasts and sports. Marker, IVP and Comcast Ventures led the round, which also included Sequoia Capital, Causeway Media Partners and General Catalyst Partners. The company has raised $140 million to date.”

