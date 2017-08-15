UPS is developing virtual reality tech to train its drivers

Tech Crunch reports: “UPS drivers preparing to get behind the wheel will soon be using virtual reality to do so. The company’s new VR training program will be rolling out next month at nine of the company’s training facilities, simulating some of the uncertainties and challenges of delivering packages on city streets. Trainees will interact with the content using voice commands to identify obstacles while wearing headsets. While companies like Walmart have signed onto programs with enterprise-focused startups like Strivr Labs, UPS will be building its training materials in-house.”

