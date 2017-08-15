‘Walking Dead’ Producers Claim Massive AMC Profits Scam in New Lawsuit

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “AMC has enjoyed record ratings for The Walking Dead, but will it survive a legal apocalypse? On Monday, in what could become the biggest ever profits case in television history, and one that deserves widespread attention as merger-hungry media companies grow ever more vertically consolidated, Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman and notable series producers Gale Anne Hurd, Glen Mazzara and David Alpert have filed suit against AMC with the allegation they’ve been massively cheated.”
