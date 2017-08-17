Home Featured Top Slider HBO Twitter Accounts Hacked

HBO Twitter Accounts Hacked

By
Staff Report
-
30
0
SHARE
Twitter raises character limit
Photo credit Alan O'Rourke under Creative Commons license.

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “HBO’s official Twitter account was the victim of an apparent hack Wednesday, as were the accounts of several of the cable network’s shows. Following hot on the heels of a wider hack on the company’s network in late July, hackers had gained control of HBO’s main account and several show accounts on Wednesday night. The Twitter hack comes at a time when HBO has been dealing with anonymous hackers who claim to have stolen a huge tranche of data from the company’s servers and have threatened to release it if their ransom demands are not met.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR