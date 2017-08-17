Mic lays off 25 in pivot to video

Mashable reports: “Mic, a news startup focused on millennials, is laying off 25 staffers as it prepares to shift to video. It’s a move that has become all too common among media startups. Cofounder Chris Altchek told the company in a memo that the move was spurred by a need to become ‘the leader in visual journalism…’ This echoes a recent op-ed from Mic publisher Cory Haik, which suggested the need to move away from print and toward video.”

