Home Featured Top Slider Mic lays off 25 in pivot to video

Mic lays off 25 in pivot to video

By
Staff Report
-
30
0
SHARE
Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash under the Creative Commons License

Mashable reports: “Mic, a news startup focused on millennials, is laying off 25 staffers as it prepares to shift to video. It’s a move that has become all too common among media startups.  Cofounder Chris Altchek told the company in a memo that the move was spurred by a need to become ‘the leader in visual journalism…’ This echoes a recent op-ed from Mic publisher Cory Haik, which suggested the need to move away from print and toward video.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR