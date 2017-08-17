New Nielsen division to offer insight into esports market

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Market intelligence firm Nielsen has launched a brand new division dedicated entirely to esports. Catchily titled Nielsen Esports, the new team will use the company’s previous experience in valuation and media consumption to offer deeper insight into the business behind professional competitive gaming. Its early research shows that nearly one-in-three esports fans began to follow the sector within the past year, which indicates how rapidly the market is growing.”

