Reddit rolls out its own video platform

Tech Crunch reports: “Reddit today is officially launching its own native video hosting across both desktop and mobile. The platform, still in beta, was one of the company’s promised initiatives following its recent $200 million round of funding that valued its business at $1.8 billion, announced earlier this summer. Video today, along with GIFs, make up a major part of the content shared across Reddit’s service, but the process for posting a video before was time-consuming, as it relied on third-party services, explains Reddit.”

Read more