Turner Acquires U.S. Rights To UEFA Soccer Games, Plans To Launch OTT Sports Platform

Deadline Hollywood reports: “Turner has signed a three-year, multi-platform deal for U.S. rights to UEFA European soccer games beginning with the 2018-2019 season. Timed to the deal, Turner also plans to launch a new stand-alone premium sports streaming video service with a collection of UEFA matches serving as a core pillar. The OTT sports platform will debut in 2018. Under terms of the deal, Turner will have exclusive U.S. rights for English-language coverage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League games, more than 340 matches per season across Turner’s linear television platforms such as TNT, TBS and TruTV, as well as digital platforms.”

