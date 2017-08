Variety reports: “YouTube has expanded the internet-delivered YouTube TV subscription service into 14 new U.S. markets, which makes it available to half of all U.S. households. YouTube TV is also adding two channels to its network lineup — E.W. Scripps’ Newsy national news network and the Tennis Channel — while maintaining the $35-per-month fee. The service includes about 50 channels, including ESPN, AMC and FX, as well as features like an unlimited cloud-based DVR and mobile access.”

Read more