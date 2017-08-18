CD Baby Wants You… to Help Flag Racist Content

Billboard reports: “Spotify and other music streaming service are actively deleting racist music from their catalogs. Now, a leading digital distributor has pledged to do more in order to keep those songs from getting legally streamed in the first place. CD Baby’s ‘Hatespeech or Offensive Content Policy,’ located in the frequently asked questions area of its website, states that it ‘does not distribute content that intentionally promotes violence against persons of a specific race, color, religion, nationality, gender identity, or sexual orientation. We reserve the right to refuse submissions of this nature, or to cancel submissions that fall into this category at any time’.”

Read more