Goldman Sachs Sells Off $75 Million in Spotify Shares (Report)

Variety reports: “A Goldman Sachs hedge fund has sold more than $75 million in Spotify shares, while another part of the company has been helping the streaming service to prepare for its public listing, according to a report in Sky News. The shares, sold by Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, represent ‘less than half’ of its stake in the Swedish-based company, the report says, citing a source person close to the transactions. Reps for Spotify and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.”

Read more