Immersv raises $10.5 million for VR ads and mobile 360-degree video

Venture Beat reports: “Immersv has raised $10.5 million to strengthen its position as a provider of advertising for virtual reality and mobile 360-degree apps and games. The new round is a vote of confidence for the VR market and its cousin mobile 360 (where people view 360-degree images on their mobile devices). While some VR companies have run out of cash, Immersv’s funding shows that investors are still willing to put money into companies that are generating revenues in the emerging market.”

Read more