Twitch acquired video indexing platform ClipMine to power new discovery features

Tech Crunch reports: “In an announcement about a set of new discovery tools, Amazon-owned video game streaming site Twitch also unveiled that it recently acquired Palo Alto-based video indexing platform ClipMine. The startup’s technology is now being put to use to translate visual information in videos – like objects, text, logos and scenes – into metadata that can help people more easily find the streams they want to watch. Launched back in 2015, ClipMine had originally introduced a platform designed for crowdsourced tagging and annotations.”

