Deadline Hollywood reports: “The Weinstein Company will put a new film logo, Mizchief, on the August 25 release of Leap!, and will use it to make more animated films, TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein announced. ‘Animation is a playful new direction for us and I’m thrilled to expand the TWC repertoire into a whole new category of films for our kids to enjoy and for us to enjoy with them. All of these films will share incredible stories that most importantly both inspire and entertain our kids’.”

Read more